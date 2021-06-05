State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,710 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Sonoco Products worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $67.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $789,084 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

