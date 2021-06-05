State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,806 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,806 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of AutoNation worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in AutoNation by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in AutoNation by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $97.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.14. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,544 shares of company stock valued at $60,370,410 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

