State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,970 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of CubeSmart worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 33.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

