State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,170 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Euronet Worldwide worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after purchasing an additional 362,467 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $69,988,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 356,993 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

EEFT opened at $149.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.10. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

