State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,460 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,774,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,536 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,187. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.90. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $101.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

