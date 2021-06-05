State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,470 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.81. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

