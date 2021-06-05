State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,570 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Grubhub worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35. Grubhub Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.05 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,449,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

