State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,610 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Erie Indemnity worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,988 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

ERIE stock opened at $194.88 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $266.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $630.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.80%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

