State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 30,540 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of APA worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in APA by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth $20,567,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in APA by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after buying an additional 779,980 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in APA by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

