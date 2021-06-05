State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 34,560 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Mattel worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6,918.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1,807.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $16,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.