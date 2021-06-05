State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,090 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lumentum worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 36,545 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $1,644,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 93.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $81.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.55.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

