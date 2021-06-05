State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,140 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Acuity Brands worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYI. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $188.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.52 and a 1-year high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

