State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 41,790 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of People’s United Financial worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

