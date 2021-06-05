State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,630 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after acquiring an additional 158,263 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,444 shares of company stock worth $18,468,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $148.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.99.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

