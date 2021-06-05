State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 55,657 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,657 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Exelixis worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,595. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

