State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,319 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Perrigo worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $48,130,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after acquiring an additional 500,118 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after acquiring an additional 296,319 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 218,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO opened at $47.07 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

