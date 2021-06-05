State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 12,486 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

LW stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

