State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of CoreLogic worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CoreLogic by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CoreLogic by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the first quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoreLogic by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.15. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

