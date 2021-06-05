State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Landstar System worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 3.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

LSTR stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.51 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

