State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,094. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $147.12 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $153.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

