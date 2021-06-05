State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Alleghany worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y stock opened at $712.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $460.58 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $686.54.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.