State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Chemed worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Chemed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chemed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

CHE stock opened at $498.51 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.39.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

