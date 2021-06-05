State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.16% of Bank of Hawaii worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.