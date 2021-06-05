State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.98 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $52.27.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

