State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 330.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 227,036 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

