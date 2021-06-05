State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of American Campus Communities worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACC opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

