State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 26,294 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

