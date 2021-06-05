State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.