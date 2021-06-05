State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after purchasing an additional 880,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after buying an additional 845,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

