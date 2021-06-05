State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 748 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of NVR by 27.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,810.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,050.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,877.35.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $44.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

