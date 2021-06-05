State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $5.40 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Lithia Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $337.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.83. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

