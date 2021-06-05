State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of MSA Safety worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in MSA Safety by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $171.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.44. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $275,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,078,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,352 shares of company stock worth $553,602. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

