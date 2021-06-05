State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123,197 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Street by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.93. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

