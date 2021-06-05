SteepCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $47,330.93 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.96 or 0.01091206 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

