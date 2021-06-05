STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,382 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,809,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $49,923,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after acquiring an additional 222,469 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in STERIS by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,410,000 after acquiring an additional 194,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $193.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.46. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

