stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Achieves $1.20 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $63,562.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $2,621.87 or 0.07298986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00066723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.10 or 0.00295359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00242406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.28 or 0.01142183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,104.67 or 1.00511438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 458,596 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

