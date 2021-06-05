STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €30.56 ($35.95). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €30.13 ($35.44), with a volume of 2,583,494 shares trading hands.

STM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €37.03 ($43.56).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €31.17.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

