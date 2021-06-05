StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.09. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 104,316 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $243.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrew Axelrod bought 5,522,732 shares of StoneMor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150,010.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 69.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneMor in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 4,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

