Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €78.72 ($92.61).

Several equities analysts have commented on SAX shares. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ETR SAX opened at €66.50 ($78.24) on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a 12 month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is €69.23.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

