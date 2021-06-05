Strong (STRONG) Price Reaches $129.51 on Top Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Strong has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $17.91 million and approximately $900,853.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $129.51 or 0.00358247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00066595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.72 or 0.00292462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00244524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.44 or 0.01124326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,088.93 or 0.99831270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

