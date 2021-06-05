StrongHands Market Cap Reaches $677,844.74 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $677,844.74 and approximately $219.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,550,036,503 coins and its circulating supply is 17,136,842,149 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

