Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.82 ($17.44).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €13.98 ($16.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -26.83. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €13.85.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

