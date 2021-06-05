SUKU Price Tops $0.35 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000970 BTC on major exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $41.77 million and approximately $754,667.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.08 or 0.01006987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.02 or 0.09918295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053789 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

