Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.32% of Sunnova Energy International worth $517,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 765,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after acquiring an additional 266,791 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVA opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

