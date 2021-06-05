SuperLauncher Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $113,148.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00066866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00296791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00246328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.01125619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,189.95 or 1.00095088 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,077,942 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

