SureRemit (RMT) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $26,813.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00067459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00297964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.00244663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.21 or 0.01146212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,973.63 or 1.00274508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.