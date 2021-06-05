Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SURF. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,069,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 986,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 661,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 2,469.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 494,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Surface Oncology by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 332,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SURF opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $354.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

