suterusu (SUTER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.03 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 58.4% against the dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $32.03 million and $246,981.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.25 or 0.01004835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.37 or 0.09854428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00053016 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.