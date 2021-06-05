Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,884 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 93,467 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3,913.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 48,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.86 million, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

