SwftCoin (SWFTC) Tops One Day Volume of $6.35 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $8.54 million and $6.35 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00076960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.12 or 0.01018934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.37 or 0.10089595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054027 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

